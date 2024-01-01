5 Kazakhstani tenges to Seychellois rupees

Convert KZT to SCR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₨0.02752 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:31
KZT to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SCR
1 KZT to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03100.0315
Low0.02720.0272
Average0.02890.0289
Change-1.68%-5.23%
1 KZT to SCR stats

The performance of KZT to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0310 and a 30 day low of 0.0272. This means the 30 day average was 0.0289. The change for KZT to SCR was -1.68.

The performance of KZT to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0315 and a 90 day low of 0.0272. This means the 90 day average was 0.0289. The change for KZT to SCR was -5.23.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.7910.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8670.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4720.7020.5861.261.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Seychellois rupees

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Seychellois Rupee
1 KZT0.02752 SCR
5 KZT0.13761 SCR
10 KZT0.27521 SCR
20 KZT0.55043 SCR
50 KZT1.37607 SCR
100 KZT2.75214 SCR
250 KZT6.88035 SCR
500 KZT13.76070 SCR
1000 KZT27.52140 SCR
2000 KZT55.04280 SCR
5000 KZT137.60700 SCR
10000 KZT275.21400 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SCR36.33540 KZT
5 SCR181.67700 KZT
10 SCR363.35400 KZT
20 SCR726.70800 KZT
50 SCR1,816.77000 KZT
100 SCR3,633.54000 KZT
250 SCR9,083.85000 KZT
500 SCR18,167.70000 KZT
1000 SCR36,335.40000 KZT
2000 SCR72,670.80000 KZT
5000 SCR181,677.00000 KZT
10000 SCR363,354.00000 KZT