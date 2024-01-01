10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Croatian kunas

₸1.000 KZT = kn0.01448 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
KZT to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 KZT to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01470.0148
Low0.01420.0142
Average0.01450.0146
Change-1.23%-2.34%
1 KZT to HRK stats

The performance of KZT to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0147 and a 30 day low of 0.0142. This means the 30 day average was 0.0145. The change for KZT to HRK was -1.23.

The performance of KZT to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0148 and a 90 day low of 0.0142. This means the 90 day average was 0.0146. The change for KZT to HRK was -2.34.

