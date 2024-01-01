500 Kazakhstani tenges to Danish kroner

Convert KZT to DKK at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = kr0.01426 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
KZT to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 KZT to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01430.0146
Low0.01380.0138
Average0.01400.0141
Change2.50%-1.75%
1 KZT to DKK stats

The performance of KZT to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0143 and a 30 day low of 0.0138. This means the 30 day average was 0.0140. The change for KZT to DKK was 2.50.

The performance of KZT to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0146 and a 90 day low of 0.0138. This means the 90 day average was 0.0141. The change for KZT to DKK was -1.75.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Danish Krone
1 KZT0.01426 DKK
5 KZT0.07130 DKK
10 KZT0.14260 DKK
20 KZT0.28520 DKK
50 KZT0.71300 DKK
100 KZT1.42600 DKK
250 KZT3.56500 DKK
500 KZT7.13000 DKK
1000 KZT14.26000 DKK
2000 KZT28.52000 DKK
5000 KZT71.30000 DKK
10000 KZT142.60000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DKK70.12600 KZT
5 DKK350.63000 KZT
10 DKK701.26000 KZT
20 DKK1,402.52000 KZT
50 DKK3,506.30000 KZT
100 DKK7,012.60000 KZT
250 DKK17,531.50000 KZT
500 DKK35,063.00000 KZT
1000 DKK70,126.00000 KZT
2000 DKK140,252.00000 KZT
5000 DKK350,630.00000 KZT
10000 DKK701,260.00000 KZT