10 thousand Danish kroner to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert DKK to KZT at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₸70.31 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:06
DKK to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 DKK to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High72.282772.6150
Low69.957868.6991
Average71.249770.9415
Change-1.76%1.86%
1 DKK to KZT stats

The performance of DKK to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 72.2827 and a 30 day low of 69.9578. This means the 30 day average was 71.2497. The change for DKK to KZT was -1.76.

The performance of DKK to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 72.6150 and a 90 day low of 68.6991. This means the 90 day average was 70.9415. The change for DKK to KZT was 1.86.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DKK70.30920 KZT
5 DKK351.54600 KZT
10 DKK703.09200 KZT
20 DKK1,406.18400 KZT
50 DKK3,515.46000 KZT
100 DKK7,030.92000 KZT
250 DKK17,577.30000 KZT
500 DKK35,154.60000 KZT
1000 DKK70,309.20000 KZT
2000 DKK140,618.40000 KZT
5000 DKK351,546.00000 KZT
10000 DKK703,092.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Danish Krone
1 KZT0.01422 DKK
5 KZT0.07111 DKK
10 KZT0.14223 DKK
20 KZT0.28446 DKK
50 KZT0.71115 DKK
100 KZT1.42229 DKK
250 KZT3.55573 DKK
500 KZT7.11145 DKK
1000 KZT14.22290 DKK
2000 KZT28.44580 DKK
5000 KZT71.11450 DKK
10000 KZT142.22900 DKK