2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Danish kroner
Convert KZT to DKK at the real exchange rate
KZT to DKK conversion chart
1 KZT = 0.01426 DKK
0
|1 KZT to DKK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0143
|0.0146
|Low
|0.0138
|0.0138
|Average
|0.0140
|0.0141
|Change
|2.50%
|-1.75%
1 KZT to DKK stats
The performance of KZT to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0143 and a 30 day low of 0.0138. This means the 30 day average was 0.0140. The change for KZT to DKK was 2.50.
The performance of KZT to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0146 and a 90 day low of 0.0138. This means the 90 day average was 0.0141. The change for KZT to DKK was -1.75.
|Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 DKK
|70.12600 KZT
|5 DKK
|350.63000 KZT
|10 DKK
|701.26000 KZT
|20 DKK
|1,402.52000 KZT
|50 DKK
|3,506.30000 KZT
|100 DKK
|7,012.60000 KZT
|250 DKK
|17,531.50000 KZT
|500 DKK
|35,063.00000 KZT
|1000 DKK
|70,126.00000 KZT
|2000 DKK
|140,252.00000 KZT
|5000 DKK
|350,630.00000 KZT
|10000 DKK
|701,260.00000 KZT