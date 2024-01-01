10 Kazakhstani tenges to Swiss francs

Convert KZT to CHF at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = SFr.0.001787 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:23
KZT to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CHF
1 KZT to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0019
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00180.0018
Change1.68%-4.26%
1 KZT to CHF stats

The performance of KZT to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0018. The change for KZT to CHF was 1.68.

The performance of KZT to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for KZT to CHF was -4.26.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.8020.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8750.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4750.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Swiss Franc
1 KZT0.00179 CHF
5 KZT0.00893 CHF
10 KZT0.01787 CHF
20 KZT0.03573 CHF
50 KZT0.08933 CHF
100 KZT0.17865 CHF
250 KZT0.44663 CHF
500 KZT0.89327 CHF
1000 KZT1.78653 CHF
2000 KZT3.57306 CHF
5000 KZT8.93265 CHF
10000 KZT17.86530 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CHF559.74400 KZT
5 CHF2,798.72000 KZT
10 CHF5,597.44000 KZT
20 CHF11,194.88000 KZT
50 CHF27,987.20000 KZT
100 CHF55,974.40000 KZT
250 CHF139,936.00000 KZT
500 CHF279,872.00000 KZT
1000 CHF559,744.00000 KZT
2000 CHF1,119,488.00000 KZT
5000 CHF2,798,720.00000 KZT
10000 CHF5,597,440.00000 KZT