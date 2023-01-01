10 Kazakhstani tenges to Swiss francs

1.00000 KZT = 0.00185 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Swiss Franc
1 KZT0.00185 CHF
5 KZT0.00923 CHF
10 KZT0.01845 CHF
20 KZT0.03690 CHF
50 KZT0.09225 CHF
100 KZT0.18451 CHF
250 KZT0.46127 CHF
500 KZT0.92253 CHF
1000 KZT1.84507 CHF
2000 KZT3.69014 CHF
5000 KZT9.22535 CHF
10000 KZT18.45070 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CHF541.98500 KZT
5 CHF2709.92500 KZT
10 CHF5419.85000 KZT
20 CHF10839.70000 KZT
50 CHF27099.25000 KZT
100 CHF54198.50000 KZT
250 CHF135496.25000 KZT
500 CHF270992.50000 KZT
1000 CHF541985.00000 KZT
2000 CHF1083970.00000 KZT
5000 CHF2709925.00000 KZT
10000 CHF5419850.00000 KZT