₸1.000 KZT = ƒ0.003691 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
Updated a few seconds ago
AWG
1 KZT to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00370.0038
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00370.0037
Change-1.23%-2.34%
1 KZT to AWG stats

The performance of KZT to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for KZT to AWG was -1.23.

The performance of KZT to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0038 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for KZT to AWG was -2.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.810.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8790.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.4750.7020.5851.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Aruban Florin
1 KZT0.00369 AWG
5 KZT0.01845 AWG
10 KZT0.03691 AWG
20 KZT0.07382 AWG
50 KZT0.18454 AWG
100 KZT0.36908 AWG
250 KZT0.92270 AWG
500 KZT1.84540 AWG
1000 KZT3.69080 AWG
2000 KZT7.38160 AWG
5000 KZT18.45400 AWG
10000 KZT36.90800 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AWG270.94400 KZT
5 AWG1,354.72000 KZT
10 AWG2,709.44000 KZT
20 AWG5,418.88000 KZT
50 AWG13,547.20000 KZT
100 AWG27,094.40000 KZT
250 AWG67,736.00000 KZT
500 AWG135,472.00000 KZT
1000 AWG270,944.00000 KZT
2000 AWG541,888.00000 KZT
5000 AWG1,354,720.00000 KZT
10000 AWG2,709,440.00000 KZT