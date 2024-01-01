Convert KZT to AWG at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Aruban florins today

1,000 kzt
3.78 awg

₸1.000 KZT = ƒ0.003784 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00400.0041
Low0.00380.0038
Average0.00390.0040
Change-5.47%-5.38%
1 KZT to AWG stats

The performance of KZT to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0040 and a 30 day low of 0.0038. This means the 30 day average was 0.0039. The change for KZT to AWG was -5.47.

The performance of KZT to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0038. This means the 90 day average was 0.0040. The change for KZT to AWG was -5.38.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Aruban Florin
1 KZT0,00378 AWG
5 KZT0,01892 AWG
10 KZT0,03784 AWG
20 KZT0,07569 AWG
50 KZT0,18922 AWG
100 KZT0,37843 AWG
250 KZT0,94608 AWG
500 KZT1,89216 AWG
1000 KZT3,78432 AWG
2000 KZT7,56864 AWG
5000 KZT18,92160 AWG
10000 KZT37,84320 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AWG264,24900 KZT
5 AWG1.321,24500 KZT
10 AWG2.642,49000 KZT
20 AWG5.284,98000 KZT
50 AWG13.212,45000 KZT
100 AWG26.424,90000 KZT
250 AWG66.062,25000 KZT
500 AWG132.124,50000 KZT
1000 AWG264.249,00000 KZT
2000 AWG528.498,00000 KZT
5000 AWG1.321.245,00000 KZT
10000 AWG2.642.490,00000 KZT