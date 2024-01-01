Cayman Islands dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

$1.000 KYD = ₴50.00 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 KYD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.182950.2439
Low50.000049.5732
Average50.006149.9424
Change-0.36%0.24%
1 KYD to UAH stats

The performance of KYD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.1829 and a 30 day low of 50.0000. This means the 30 day average was 50.0061. The change for KYD to UAH was -0.36.

The performance of KYD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.2439 and a 90 day low of 49.5732. This means the 90 day average was 49.9424. The change for KYD to UAH was 0.24.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0720.9271.32217.7951.5061.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.66711.42619.1911.6241.4910.835
1 SGD0.75763.6020.701113.4621.1391.0460.585

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KYD50.00000 UAH
5 KYD250.00000 UAH
10 KYD500.00000 UAH
20 KYD1,000.00000 UAH
50 KYD2,500.00000 UAH
100 KYD5,000.00000 UAH
250 KYD12,500.00000 UAH
500 KYD25,000.00000 UAH
1000 KYD50,000.00000 UAH
2000 KYD100,000.00000 UAH
5000 KYD250,000.00000 UAH
10000 KYD500,000.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 UAH0.02000 KYD
5 UAH0.10000 KYD
10 UAH0.20000 KYD
20 UAH0.40000 KYD
50 UAH1.00000 KYD
100 UAH2.00000 KYD
250 UAH5.00000 KYD
500 UAH10.00000 KYD
1000 UAH20.00000 KYD
2000 UAH40.00000 KYD
5000 UAH100.00000 KYD
10000 UAH200.00000 KYD