Convert KYD to UAH at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 kyd
49,024.40 uah

$1.000 KYD = ₴49.02 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High49.329349.3293
Low48.780547.1951
Average49.109848.3663
Change-0.25%3.21%
1 KYD to UAH stats

The performance of KYD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 49.3293 and a 30 day low of 48.7805. This means the 30 day average was 49.1098. The change for KYD to UAH was -0.25.

The performance of KYD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.3293 and a 90 day low of 47.1951. This means the 90 day average was 48.3663. The change for KYD to UAH was 3.21.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KYD49,02440 UAH
5 KYD245,12200 UAH
10 KYD490,24400 UAH
20 KYD980,48800 UAH
50 KYD2.451,22000 UAH
100 KYD4.902,44000 UAH
250 KYD12.256,10000 UAH
500 KYD24.512,20000 UAH
1000 KYD49.024,40000 UAH
2000 KYD98.048,80000 UAH
5000 KYD245.122,00000 UAH
10000 KYD490.244,00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 UAH0,02040 KYD
5 UAH0,10199 KYD
10 UAH0,20398 KYD
20 UAH0,40796 KYD
50 UAH1,01990 KYD
100 UAH2,03980 KYD
250 UAH5,09950 KYD
500 UAH10,19900 KYD
1000 UAH20,39800 KYD
2000 UAH40,79600 KYD
5000 UAH101,99000 KYD
10000 UAH203,98000 KYD