Cayman Islands dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 49,024 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.124% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 49,268 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 49,024 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.248% increase in value.