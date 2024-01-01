5 Cayman Islands dollars to Omani rials

Convert KYD to OMR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ر.ع.0.4694 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:11
KYD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 KYD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46960.4696
Low0.46940.4694
Average0.46950.4695
Change-0.02%-0.02%
1 KYD to OMR stats

The performance of KYD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4696 and a 30 day low of 0.4694. This means the 30 day average was 0.4695. The change for KYD to OMR was -0.02.

The performance of KYD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4696 and a 90 day low of 0.4694. This means the 90 day average was 0.4695. The change for KYD to OMR was -0.02.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Omani Rial
1 KYD0.46945 OMR
5 KYD2.34722 OMR
10 KYD4.69445 OMR
20 KYD9.38890 OMR
50 KYD23.47225 OMR
100 KYD46.94450 OMR
250 KYD117.36125 OMR
500 KYD234.72250 OMR
1000 KYD469.44500 OMR
2000 KYD938.89000 OMR
5000 KYD2347.22500 OMR
10000 KYD4694.45000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 OMR2.13017 KYD
5 OMR10.65085 KYD
10 OMR21.30170 KYD
20 OMR42.60340 KYD
50 OMR106.50850 KYD
100 OMR213.01700 KYD
250 OMR532.54250 KYD
500 OMR1065.08500 KYD
1000 OMR2130.17000 KYD
2000 OMR4260.34000 KYD
5000 OMR10650.85000 KYD
10000 OMR21301.70000 KYD