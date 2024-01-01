5 Cayman Islands dollars to Omani rials

Convert KYD to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 kyd
2.348 omr

1.00000 KYD = 0.46951 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Omani Rial
1 KYD0.46951 OMR
5 KYD2.34756 OMR
10 KYD4.69512 OMR
20 KYD9.39024 OMR
50 KYD23.47560 OMR
100 KYD46.95120 OMR
250 KYD117.37800 OMR
500 KYD234.75600 OMR
1000 KYD469.51200 OMR
2000 KYD939.02400 OMR
5000 KYD2347.56000 OMR
10000 KYD4695.12000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 OMR2.12987 KYD
5 OMR10.64935 KYD
10 OMR21.29870 KYD
20 OMR42.59740 KYD
50 OMR106.49350 KYD
100 OMR212.98700 KYD
250 OMR532.46750 KYD
500 OMR1064.93500 KYD
1000 OMR2129.87000 KYD
2000 OMR4259.74000 KYD
5000 OMR10649.35000 KYD
10000 OMR21298.70000 KYD