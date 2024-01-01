5 Cayman Islands dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert KYD to BRL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = R$6.936 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
KYD to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BRL
1 KYD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.94277.0148
Low6.61656.5932
Average6.77106.7851
Change4.36%0.56%
1 KYD to BRL stats

The performance of KYD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9427 and a 30 day low of 6.6165. This means the 30 day average was 6.7710. The change for KYD to BRL was 4.36.

The performance of KYD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.0148 and a 90 day low of 6.5932. This means the 90 day average was 6.7851. The change for KYD to BRL was 0.56.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 KYD6.93646 BRL
5 KYD34.68230 BRL
10 KYD69.36460 BRL
20 KYD138.72920 BRL
50 KYD346.82300 BRL
100 KYD693.64600 BRL
250 KYD1,734.11500 BRL
500 KYD3,468.23000 BRL
1000 KYD6,936.46000 BRL
2000 KYD13,872.92000 BRL
5000 KYD34,682.30000 BRL
10000 KYD69,364.60000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BRL0.14417 KYD
5 BRL0.72083 KYD
10 BRL1.44166 KYD
20 BRL2.88332 KYD
50 BRL7.20830 KYD
100 BRL14.41660 KYD
250 BRL36.04150 KYD
500 BRL72.08300 KYD
1000 BRL144.16600 KYD
2000 BRL288.33200 KYD
5000 BRL720.83000 KYD
10000 BRL1,441.66000 KYD