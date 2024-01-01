Cayman Islands dollars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert KYD to BHD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = .د.ب0.4598 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
KYD to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BHD
1 KYD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45990.4599
Low0.45950.4594
Average0.45980.4597
Change0.05%-0.01%
1 KYD to BHD stats

The performance of KYD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4599 and a 30 day low of 0.4595. This means the 30 day average was 0.4598. The change for KYD to BHD was 0.05.

The performance of KYD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4599 and a 90 day low of 0.4594. This means the 90 day average was 0.4597. The change for KYD to BHD was -0.01.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KYD0.45982 BHD
5 KYD2.29909 BHD
10 KYD4.59817 BHD
20 KYD9.19634 BHD
50 KYD22.99085 BHD
100 KYD45.98170 BHD
250 KYD114.95425 BHD
500 KYD229.90850 BHD
1000 KYD459.81700 BHD
2000 KYD919.63400 BHD
5000 KYD2,299.08500 BHD
10000 KYD4,598.17000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BHD2.17478 KYD
5 BHD10.87390 KYD
10 BHD21.74780 KYD
20 BHD43.49560 KYD
50 BHD108.73900 KYD
100 BHD217.47800 KYD
250 BHD543.69500 KYD
500 BHD1,087.39000 KYD
1000 BHD2,174.78000 KYD
2000 BHD4,349.56000 KYD
5000 BHD10,873.90000 KYD
10000 BHD21,747.80000 KYD