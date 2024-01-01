5 Cayman Islands dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert KYD to AED at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = د.إ4.479 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
KYD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AED
1 KYD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.47944.4794
Low4.47914.4790
Average4.47934.4792
Change0.00%-0.00%
1 KYD to AED stats

The performance of KYD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4794 and a 30 day low of 4.4791. This means the 30 day average was 4.4793. The change for KYD to AED was 0.00.

The performance of KYD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4794 and a 90 day low of 4.4790. This means the 90 day average was 4.4792. The change for KYD to AED was -0.00.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0670.9281.32317.7921.5071.3840.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.63311.42619.1821.6251.4920.835
1 SGD0.75663.5450.701113.4491.1391.0460.585

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KYD4.47921 AED
5 KYD22.39605 AED
10 KYD44.79210 AED
20 KYD89.58420 AED
50 KYD223.96050 AED
100 KYD447.92100 AED
250 KYD1,119.80250 AED
500 KYD2,239.60500 AED
1000 KYD4,479.21000 AED
2000 KYD8,958.42000 AED
5000 KYD22,396.05000 AED
10000 KYD44,792.10000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 AED0.22325 KYD
5 AED1.11627 KYD
10 AED2.23254 KYD
20 AED4.46508 KYD
50 AED11.16270 KYD
100 AED22.32540 KYD
250 AED55.81350 KYD
500 AED111.62700 KYD
1000 AED223.25400 KYD
2000 AED446.50800 KYD
5000 AED1,116.27000 KYD
10000 AED2,232.54000 KYD