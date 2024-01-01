10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert KWD to MRU at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = UM129.5 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
KWD to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MRU
1 KWD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High130.0800130.2280
Low128.9860128.9860
Average129.3978129.6177
Change-0.39%-0.04%
1 KWD to MRU stats

The performance of KWD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.0800 and a 30 day low of 128.9860. This means the 30 day average was 129.3978. The change for KWD to MRU was -0.39.

The performance of KWD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 130.2280 and a 90 day low of 128.9860. This means the 90 day average was 129.6177. The change for KWD to MRU was -0.04.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KWD129.53900 MRU
5 KWD647.69500 MRU
10 KWD1,295.39000 MRU
20 KWD2,590.78000 MRU
50 KWD6,476.95000 MRU
100 KWD12,953.90000 MRU
250 KWD32,384.75000 MRU
500 KWD64,769.50000 MRU
1000 KWD129,539.00000 MRU
2000 KWD259,078.00000 MRU
5000 KWD647,695.00000 MRU
10000 KWD1,295,390.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MRU0.00772 KWD
5 MRU0.03860 KWD
10 MRU0.07720 KWD
20 MRU0.15439 KWD
50 MRU0.38598 KWD
100 MRU0.77197 KWD
250 MRU1.92991 KWD
500 MRU3.85983 KWD
1000 MRU7.71966 KWD
2000 MRU15.43932 KWD
5000 MRU38.59830 KWD
10000 MRU77.19660 KWD