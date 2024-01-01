250 Kuwaiti dinars to Macanese patacas

Convert KWD to MOP at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = MOP$26.10 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 KWD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.290626.3696
Low26.066726.0667
Average26.152126.2418
Change-0.74%-0.73%
1 KWD to MOP stats

The performance of KWD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.2906 and a 30 day low of 26.0667. This means the 30 day average was 26.1521. The change for KWD to MOP was -0.74.

The performance of KWD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.3696 and a 90 day low of 26.0667. This means the 90 day average was 26.2418. The change for KWD to MOP was -0.73.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0710.92717.7881.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3440.044
1 EUR1.07890.65119.1791.6251.7961,844.213.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7260.05210.0850.09496.1560.206

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 KWD26.09690 MOP
5 KWD130.48450 MOP
10 KWD260.96900 MOP
20 KWD521.93800 MOP
50 KWD1,304.84500 MOP
100 KWD2,609.69000 MOP
250 KWD6,524.22500 MOP
500 KWD13,048.45000 MOP
1000 KWD26,096.90000 MOP
2000 KWD52,193.80000 MOP
5000 KWD130,484.50000 MOP
10000 KWD260,969.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MOP0.03832 KWD
5 MOP0.19159 KWD
10 MOP0.38319 KWD
20 MOP0.76638 KWD
50 MOP1.91594 KWD
100 MOP3.83188 KWD
250 MOP9.57970 KWD
500 MOP19.15940 KWD
1000 MOP38.31880 KWD
2000 MOP76.63760 KWD
5000 MOP191.59400 KWD
10000 MOP383.18800 KWD