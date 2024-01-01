250 Kuwaiti dinars to Kyrgystani soms

Convert KWD to KGS at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Лв276.5 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:00
KWD to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KGS
1 KWD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High278.8600280.3740
Low275.0940275.0940
Average276.3344277.3060
Change0.30%-0.37%
1 KWD to KGS stats

The performance of KWD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 278.8600 and a 30 day low of 275.0940. This means the 30 day average was 276.3344. The change for KWD to KGS was 0.30.

The performance of KWD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 280.3740 and a 90 day low of 275.0940. This means the 90 day average was 277.3060. The change for KWD to KGS was -0.37.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 KWD276.47800 KGS
5 KWD1,382.39000 KGS
10 KWD2,764.78000 KGS
20 KWD5,529.56000 KGS
50 KWD13,823.90000 KGS
100 KWD27,647.80000 KGS
250 KWD69,119.50000 KGS
500 KWD138,239.00000 KGS
1000 KWD276,478.00000 KGS
2000 KWD552,956.00000 KGS
5000 KWD1,382,390.00000 KGS
10000 KWD2,764,780.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KGS0.00362 KWD
5 KGS0.01808 KWD
10 KGS0.03617 KWD
20 KGS0.07234 KWD
50 KGS0.18085 KWD
100 KGS0.36169 KWD
250 KGS0.90423 KWD
500 KGS1.80847 KWD
1000 KGS3.61693 KWD
2000 KGS7.23386 KWD
5000 KGS18.08465 KWD
10000 KGS36.16930 KWD