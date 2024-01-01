100 Kuwaiti dinars to Kenyan shillings

Convert KWD to KES at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Ksh420.5 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
KWD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KES
1 KWD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High422.9510434.5430
Low420.3560420.3560
Average421.2838422.2699
Change-0.53%-3.23%
1 KWD to KES stats

The performance of KWD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 422.9510 and a 30 day low of 420.3560. This means the 30 day average was 421.2838. The change for KWD to KES was -0.53.

The performance of KWD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 434.5430 and a 90 day low of 420.3560. This means the 90 day average was 422.2699. The change for KWD to KES was -3.23.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 KWD420.49700 KES
5 KWD2,102.48500 KES
10 KWD4,204.97000 KES
20 KWD8,409.94000 KES
50 KWD21,024.85000 KES
100 KWD42,049.70000 KES
250 KWD105,124.25000 KES
500 KWD210,248.50000 KES
1000 KWD420,497.00000 KES
2000 KWD840,994.00000 KES
5000 KWD2,102,485.00000 KES
10000 KWD4,204,970.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KES0.00238 KWD
5 KES0.01189 KWD
10 KES0.02378 KWD
20 KES0.04756 KWD
50 KES0.11891 KWD
100 KES0.23781 KWD
250 KES0.59454 KWD
500 KES1.18907 KWD
1000 KES2.37814 KWD
2000 KES4.75628 KWD
5000 KES11.89070 KWD
10000 KES23.78140 KWD