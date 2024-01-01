1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Hong Kong dollars
Convert KWD to HKD at the real exchange rate
KWD to HKD conversion chart
1 KWD = 25.33840 HKD
0
|1 KWD to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|25.5248
|25.6014
|Low
|25.3074
|25.3074
|Average
|25.3904
|25.4774
|Change
|-0.73%
|-0.73%
|View full history
1 KWD to HKD stats
The performance of KWD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.5248 and a 30 day low of 25.3074. This means the 30 day average was 25.3904. The change for KWD to HKD was -0.73.
The performance of KWD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.6014 and a 90 day low of 25.3074. This means the 90 day average was 25.4774. The change for KWD to HKD was -0.73.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 KWD
|25.33840 HKD
|5 KWD
|126.69200 HKD
|10 KWD
|253.38400 HKD
|20 KWD
|506.76800 HKD
|50 KWD
|1,266.92000 HKD
|100 KWD
|2,533.84000 HKD
|250 KWD
|6,334.60000 HKD
|500 KWD
|12,669.20000 HKD
|1000 KWD
|25,338.40000 HKD
|2000 KWD
|50,676.80000 HKD
|5000 KWD
|126,692.00000 HKD
|10000 KWD
|253,384.00000 HKD