10 Kuwaiti dinars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert KWD to HKD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = $25.34 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 KWD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.524825.6014
Low25.307425.3074
Average25.390425.4774
Change-0.73%-0.73%
View full history

1 KWD to HKD stats

The performance of KWD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.5248 and a 30 day low of 25.3074. This means the 30 day average was 25.3904. The change for KWD to HKD was -0.73.

The performance of KWD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.6014 and a 90 day low of 25.3074. This means the 90 day average was 25.4774. The change for KWD to HKD was -0.73.

Track market ratesView KWD to HKD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.1010.92717.7951.5071.6641,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3370.044
1 EUR1.07890.699119.1911.6251.7951,844.553.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7260.05210.0850.09496.1170.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KWD25.33840 HKD
5 KWD126.69200 HKD
10 KWD253.38400 HKD
20 KWD506.76800 HKD
50 KWD1,266.92000 HKD
100 KWD2,533.84000 HKD
250 KWD6,334.60000 HKD
500 KWD12,669.20000 HKD
1000 KWD25,338.40000 HKD
2000 KWD50,676.80000 HKD
5000 KWD126,692.00000 HKD
10000 KWD253,384.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
100 HKD3.94658 KWD
200 HKD7.89316 KWD
300 HKD11.83974 KWD
500 HKD19.73290 KWD
1000 HKD39.46580 KWD
2000 HKD78.93160 KWD
2500 HKD98.66450 KWD
3000 HKD118.39740 KWD
4000 HKD157.86320 KWD
5000 HKD197.32900 KWD
10000 HKD394.65800 KWD
20000 HKD789.31600 KWD