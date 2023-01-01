10 Comorian francs to Norwegian kroner

Convert KMF to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 kmf
0.23 nok

1.00000 KMF = 0.02290 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86221.09791.21261.464551.620030.94477518.7275
1 GBP1.1598211.27235105.7921.698651.878981.0957721.7211
1 USD0.911550.785947183.14731.335051.476780.8612517.0716
1 INR0.01096340.009452470.012026810.01605640.0177610.01035810.205318

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 KMF0.02290 NOK
5 KMF0.11451 NOK
10 KMF0.22902 NOK
20 KMF0.45805 NOK
50 KMF1.14512 NOK
100 KMF2.29025 NOK
250 KMF5.72562 NOK
500 KMF11.45125 NOK
1000 KMF22.90250 NOK
2000 KMF45.80500 NOK
5000 KMF114.51250 NOK
10000 KMF229.02500 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Comorian Franc
1 NOK43.66340 KMF
5 NOK218.31700 KMF
10 NOK436.63400 KMF
20 NOK873.26800 KMF
50 NOK2183.17000 KMF
100 NOK4366.34000 KMF
250 NOK10915.85000 KMF
500 NOK21831.70000 KMF
1000 NOK43663.40000 KMF
2000 NOK87326.80000 KMF
5000 NOK218317.00000 KMF
10000 NOK436634.00000 KMF