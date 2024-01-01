Comorian francs to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert KMF to MYR at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = RM0.009536 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
KMF to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 KMF to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00960.0103
Low0.00930.0093
Average0.00950.0097
Change0.49%-7.34%
1 KMF to MYR stats

The performance of KMF to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0096 and a 30 day low of 0.0093. This means the 30 day average was 0.0095. The change for KMF to MYR was 0.49.

The performance of KMF to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0103 and a 90 day low of 0.0093. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for KMF to MYR was -7.34.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KMF0.00954 MYR
5 KMF0.04768 MYR
10 KMF0.09536 MYR
20 KMF0.19073 MYR
50 KMF0.47682 MYR
100 KMF0.95364 MYR
250 KMF2.38410 MYR
500 KMF4.76821 MYR
1000 KMF9.53641 MYR
2000 KMF19.07282 MYR
5000 KMF47.68205 MYR
10000 KMF95.36410 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Comorian Franc
1 MYR104.86100 KMF
5 MYR524.30500 KMF
10 MYR1,048.61000 KMF
20 MYR2,097.22000 KMF
50 MYR5,243.05000 KMF
100 MYR10,486.10000 KMF
250 MYR26,215.25000 KMF
500 MYR52,430.50000 KMF
1000 MYR104,861.00000 KMF
2000 MYR209,722.00000 KMF
5000 MYR524,305.00000 KMF
10000 MYR1,048,610.00000 KMF