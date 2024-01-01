Comorian francs to Icelandic krónas today

Convert KMF to ISK at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = kr0.3030 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
KMF to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 KMF to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30820.3120
Low0.30180.3018
Average0.30410.3071
Change-1.70%-0.32%
1 KMF to ISK stats

The performance of KMF to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3082 and a 30 day low of 0.3018. This means the 30 day average was 0.3041. The change for KMF to ISK was -1.70.

The performance of KMF to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3120 and a 90 day low of 0.3018. This means the 90 day average was 0.3071. The change for KMF to ISK was -0.32.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 KMF0.30301 ISK
5 KMF1.51506 ISK
10 KMF3.03013 ISK
20 KMF6.06026 ISK
50 KMF15.15065 ISK
100 KMF30.30130 ISK
250 KMF75.75325 ISK
500 KMF151.50650 ISK
1000 KMF303.01300 ISK
2000 KMF606.02600 ISK
5000 KMF1,515.06500 ISK
10000 KMF3,030.13000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Comorian Franc
1 ISK3.30019 KMF
5 ISK16.50095 KMF
10 ISK33.00190 KMF
20 ISK66.00380 KMF
50 ISK165.00950 KMF
100 ISK330.01900 KMF
250 ISK825.04750 KMF
500 ISK1,650.09500 KMF
1000 ISK3,300.19000 KMF
2000 ISK6,600.38000 KMF
5000 ISK16,500.95000 KMF
10000 ISK33,001.90000 KMF