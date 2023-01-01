1 Comorian franc to Ghanaian cedis

1.00000 KMF = 0.02595 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:48
1 EUR10.862441.0969591.23381.463721.620190.9447318.7278
1 GBP1.159511.2719105.7841.697161.878591.0954221.7146
1 USD0.91160.786225183.17041.334351.4770.8612517.0726
1 INR0.01096090.009453190.012023510.01604360.01775870.01035520.205273

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KMF0.02595 GHS
5 KMF0.12977 GHS
10 KMF0.25954 GHS
20 KMF0.51909 GHS
50 KMF1.29771 GHS
100 KMF2.59543 GHS
250 KMF6.48857 GHS
500 KMF12.97715 GHS
1000 KMF25.95430 GHS
2000 KMF51.90860 GHS
5000 KMF129.77150 GHS
10000 KMF259.54300 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Comorian Franc
1 GHS38.52930 KMF
5 GHS192.64650 KMF
10 GHS385.29300 KMF
20 GHS770.58600 KMF
50 GHS1926.46500 KMF
100 GHS3852.93000 KMF
250 GHS9632.32500 KMF
500 GHS19264.65000 KMF
1000 GHS38529.30000 KMF
2000 GHS77058.60000 KMF
5000 GHS192646.50000 KMF
10000 GHS385293.00000 KMF