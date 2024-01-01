Convert GHS to KMF at the real exchange rate

100 Ghanaian cedis to Comorian francs

100 ghs
3,174 kmf

GH¢1.000 GHS = CF31.74 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Comorian Franc
1 GHS31.73580 KMF
5 GHS158.67900 KMF
10 GHS317.35800 KMF
20 GHS634.71600 KMF
50 GHS1,586.79000 KMF
100 GHS3,173.58000 KMF
250 GHS7,933.95000 KMF
500 GHS15,867.90000 KMF
1000 GHS31,735.80000 KMF
2000 GHS63,471.60000 KMF
5000 GHS158,679.00000 KMF
10000 GHS317,358.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KMF0.03151 GHS
5 KMF0.15755 GHS
10 KMF0.31510 GHS
20 KMF0.63020 GHS
50 KMF1.57551 GHS
100 KMF3.15102 GHS
250 KMF7.87755 GHS
500 KMF15.75510 GHS
1000 KMF31.51020 GHS
2000 KMF63.02040 GHS
5000 KMF157.55100 GHS
10000 KMF315.10200 GHS