10 Cambodian riels to Tanzanian shillings

Convert KHR to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 khr
6.12 tzs

1.00000 KHR = 0.61192 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.478960.91167.133522.363483.15930.786164
1 CAD0.74937211.108290.6831425.3456516.758962.31730.589129
1 AUD0.676150.90228810.6163914.8233215.12156.22820.531564
1 EUR1.096951.463821.6223517.8250924.53291.22160.86239

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KHR0.61192 TZS
5 KHR3.05961 TZS
10 KHR6.11922 TZS
20 KHR12.23844 TZS
50 KHR30.59610 TZS
100 KHR61.19220 TZS
250 KHR152.98050 TZS
500 KHR305.96100 TZS
1000 KHR611.92200 TZS
2000 KHR1223.84400 TZS
5000 KHR3059.61000 TZS
10000 KHR6119.22000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 TZS1.63419 KHR
5 TZS8.17095 KHR
10 TZS16.34190 KHR
20 TZS32.68380 KHR
50 TZS81.70950 KHR
100 TZS163.41900 KHR
250 TZS408.54750 KHR
500 TZS817.09500 KHR
1000 TZS1634.19000 KHR
2000 TZS3268.38000 KHR
5000 TZS8170.95000 KHR
10000 TZS16341.90000 KHR