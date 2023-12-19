30000 Japanese yen to US dollars

Convert JPY to USD at the real exchange rate

30,000 jpy
208.46 usd

1.00000 JPY = 0.00695 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7860090.91111.47941.334250.860857.11851.329
1 GBP1.2722511.159121.882171.69751.095219.056511.69082
1 EUR1.097550.8627211.623711.464410.944867.812911.45864
1 AUD0.675950.5313030.61587210.9018860.5818924.811750.898338

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / US Dollar
100 JPY0.69486 USD
1000 JPY6.94855 USD
1500 JPY10.42283 USD
2000 JPY13.89710 USD
3000 JPY20.84565 USD
5000 JPY34.74275 USD
5400 JPY37.52217 USD
10000 JPY69.48550 USD
15000 JPY104.22825 USD
20000 JPY138.97100 USD
25000 JPY173.71375 USD
30000 JPY208.45650 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 USD143.91500 JPY
5 USD719.57500 JPY
10 USD1439.15000 JPY
20 USD2878.30000 JPY
50 USD7195.75000 JPY
100 USD14391.50000 JPY
250 USD35978.75000 JPY
500 USD71957.50000 JPY
1000 USD143915.00000 JPY
2000 USD287830.00000 JPY
5000 USD719575.00000 JPY
10000 USD1439150.00000 JPY