2000 Japanese yen to Romanian leus

Convert JPY to RON at the real exchange rate

2,000 jpy
62.95 ron

1.00000 JPY = 0.03148 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.786380.911251.479621.334350.861157.11851.329
1 GBP1.2716511.158811.881561.696831.095079.052241.69002
1 EUR1.097450.86295511.623811.464380.9449957.81221.45851
1 AUD0.675850.5314750.61583710.901820.5820084.811040.898205

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Romanian Leu
100 JPY3.14752 RON
1000 JPY31.47520 RON
1500 JPY47.21280 RON
2000 JPY62.95040 RON
3000 JPY94.42560 RON
5000 JPY157.37600 RON
5400 JPY169.96608 RON
10000 JPY314.75200 RON
15000 JPY472.12800 RON
20000 JPY629.50400 RON
25000 JPY786.88000 RON
30000 JPY944.25600 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Japanese Yen
1 RON31.77100 JPY
5 RON158.85500 JPY
10 RON317.71000 JPY
20 RON635.42000 JPY
50 RON1588.55000 JPY
100 RON3177.10000 JPY
250 RON7942.75000 JPY
500 RON15885.50000 JPY
1000 RON31771.00000 JPY
2000 RON63542.00000 JPY
5000 RON158855.00000 JPY
10000 RON317710.00000 JPY