1500 Japanese yen to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert JPY to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,500 jpy
161,556 idr

1.00000 JPY = 107.70400 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Indonesian Rupiah
100 JPY10770.40000 IDR
1000 JPY107704.00000 IDR
1500 JPY161556.00000 IDR
2000 JPY215408.00000 IDR
3000 JPY323112.00000 IDR
5000 JPY538520.00000 IDR
5400 JPY581601.60000 IDR
10000 JPY1077040.00000 IDR
15000 JPY1615560.00000 IDR
20000 JPY2154080.00000 IDR
25000 JPY2692600.00000 IDR
30000 JPY3231120.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Japanese Yen
1 IDR0.00928 JPY
5 IDR0.04642 JPY
10 IDR0.09285 JPY
20 IDR0.18569 JPY
50 IDR0.46424 JPY
100 IDR0.92847 JPY
250 IDR2.32118 JPY
500 IDR4.64236 JPY
1000 IDR9.28471 JPY
2000 IDR18.56942 JPY
5000 IDR46.42355 JPY
10000 IDR92.84710 JPY