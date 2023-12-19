100 Japanese yen to Euros

Convert JPY to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 jpy
0.63 eur

1.00000 JPY = 0.00634 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861731.097591.18291.463681.622440.9453618.7471
1 GBP1.1604611.2736105.8141.698541.882771.0970521.7551
1 USD0.911150.785176183.08241.333651.478310.8613517.0816
1 INR0.0109670.009450570.012036310.01605210.01779320.01036740.205598

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Euro
100 JPY0.63351 EUR
1000 JPY6.33513 EUR
1500 JPY9.50269 EUR
2000 JPY12.67026 EUR
3000 JPY19.00539 EUR
5000 JPY31.67565 EUR
5400 JPY34.20970 EUR
10000 JPY63.35130 EUR
15000 JPY95.02695 EUR
20000 JPY126.70260 EUR
25000 JPY158.37825 EUR
30000 JPY190.05390 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Japanese Yen
1 EUR157.85000 JPY
5 EUR789.25000 JPY
10 EUR1578.50000 JPY
20 EUR3157.00000 JPY
50 EUR7892.50000 JPY
100 EUR15785.00000 JPY
250 EUR39462.50000 JPY
500 EUR78925.00000 JPY
1000 EUR157850.00000 JPY
2000 EUR315700.00000 JPY
5000 EUR789250.00000 JPY
10000 EUR1578500.00000 JPY