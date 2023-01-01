1 thousand Japanese yen to Belarusian rubles

Convert JPY to BYN at the real exchange rate

1000 jpy
22.90 byn

1.00000 JPY = 0.02290 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7854530.911551.47941.334750.861757.11851.3288
1 GBP1.2731511.160541.88351.699341.097169.062921.69176
1 EUR1.097050.86166511.622981.464290.9453857.809351.45776
1 AUD0.675950.5309270.61615210.9022240.58254.811750.898202

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Belarusian Ruble
100 JPY2.29032 BYN
1000 JPY22.90320 BYN
1500 JPY34.35480 BYN
2000 JPY45.80640 BYN
3000 JPY68.70960 BYN
5000 JPY114.51600 BYN
5400 JPY123.67728 BYN
10000 JPY229.03200 BYN
15000 JPY343.54800 BYN
20000 JPY458.06400 BYN
25000 JPY572.58000 BYN
30000 JPY687.09600 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Japanese Yen
1 BYN43.66200 JPY
5 BYN218.31000 JPY
10 BYN436.62000 JPY
20 BYN873.24000 JPY
50 BYN2183.10000 JPY
100 BYN4366.20000 JPY
250 BYN10915.50000 JPY
500 BYN21831.00000 JPY
1000 BYN43662.00000 JPY
2000 BYN87324.00000 JPY
5000 BYN218310.00000 JPY
10000 BYN436620.00000 JPY