1 thousand Japanese yen to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert JPY to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
47.90 bob

1.00000 JPY = 0.04790 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7852680.91131.47941.33460.861657.11851.3287
1 GBP1.2734511.16051.883941.699551.097249.065051.69203
1 EUR1.097350.86169511.623421.464520.945497.811491.45805
1 AUD0.675950.5308020.61598410.9021230.5824324.811750.898135

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Japanese yen to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bolivian Boliviano
100 JPY4.78985 BOB
1000 JPY47.89850 BOB
1500 JPY71.84775 BOB
2000 JPY95.79700 BOB
3000 JPY143.69550 BOB
5000 JPY239.49250 BOB
5400 JPY258.65190 BOB
10000 JPY478.98500 BOB
15000 JPY718.47750 BOB
20000 JPY957.97000 BOB
25000 JPY1197.46250 BOB
30000 JPY1436.95500 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Japanese Yen
1 BOB20.87750 JPY
5 BOB104.38750 JPY
10 BOB208.77500 JPY
20 BOB417.55000 JPY
50 BOB1043.87500 JPY
100 BOB2087.75000 JPY
250 BOB5219.37500 JPY
500 BOB10438.75000 JPY
1000 BOB20877.50000 JPY
2000 BOB41755.00000 JPY
5000 BOB104387.50000 JPY
10000 BOB208775.00000 JPY