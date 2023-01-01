1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert JMD to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
20.008 tnd

1.00000 JMD = 0.02001 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JMD0.02001 TND
5 JMD0.10004 TND
10 JMD0.20008 TND
20 JMD0.40017 TND
50 JMD1.00042 TND
100 JMD2.00084 TND
250 JMD5.00210 TND
500 JMD10.00420 TND
1000 JMD20.00840 TND
2000 JMD40.01680 TND
5000 JMD100.04200 TND
10000 JMD200.08400 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 TND49.97900 JMD
5 TND249.89500 JMD
10 TND499.79000 JMD
20 TND999.58000 JMD
50 TND2498.95000 JMD
100 TND4997.90000 JMD
250 TND12494.75000 JMD
500 TND24989.50000 JMD
1000 TND49979.00000 JMD
2000 TND99958.00000 JMD
5000 TND249895.00000 JMD
10000 TND499790.00000 JMD