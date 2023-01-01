1 Jamaican dollar to Tunisian dinars

Convert JMD to TND at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.020 tnd

1.00000 JMD = 0.02001 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:09
1 EUR10.860561.096191.13671.464441.626620.94741518.7623
1 GBP1.1620311.2737105.9031.701731.890181.1009321.8023
1 USD0.912350.785114183.14631.336051.484010.8643517.1173
1 INR0.01097250.009442560.01202710.01606870.01784820.01039550.20587

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JMD0.02001 TND
5 JMD0.10003 TND
10 JMD0.20006 TND
20 JMD0.40013 TND
50 JMD1.00032 TND
100 JMD2.00065 TND
250 JMD5.00162 TND
500 JMD10.00325 TND
1000 JMD20.00650 TND
2000 JMD40.01300 TND
5000 JMD100.03250 TND
10000 JMD200.06500 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 TND49.98380 JMD
5 TND249.91900 JMD
10 TND499.83800 JMD
20 TND999.67600 JMD
50 TND2499.19000 JMD
100 TND4998.38000 JMD
250 TND12495.95000 JMD
500 TND24991.90000 JMD
1000 TND49983.80000 JMD
2000 TND99967.60000 JMD
5000 TND249919.00000 JMD
10000 TND499838.00000 JMD