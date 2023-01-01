5 Jamaican dollars to Nepalese rupees

Convert JMD to NPR at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
4.30 npr

1.00000 JMD = 0.86096 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.341.483351.33120.9125518.48260.7849911.33555
1 JPY0.0069280910.01027680.009222670.006321910.1280490.005438490.00925281
1 AUD0.6741597.306810.8974280.61518512.460.5292020.900361
1 SGD0.751202108.4281.1142910.68549713.88420.5896871.00327

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 JMD0.86096 NPR
5 JMD4.30482 NPR
10 JMD8.60964 NPR
20 JMD17.21928 NPR
50 JMD43.04820 NPR
100 JMD86.09640 NPR
250 JMD215.24100 NPR
500 JMD430.48200 NPR
1000 JMD860.96400 NPR
2000 JMD1721.92800 NPR
5000 JMD4304.82000 NPR
10000 JMD8609.64000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 NPR1.16149 JMD
5 NPR5.80745 JMD
10 NPR11.61490 JMD
20 NPR23.22980 JMD
50 NPR58.07450 JMD
100 NPR116.14900 JMD
250 NPR290.37250 JMD
500 NPR580.74500 JMD
1000 NPR1161.49000 JMD
2000 NPR2322.98000 JMD
5000 NPR5807.45000 JMD
10000 NPR11614.90000 JMD