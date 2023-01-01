5 Jersey pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert JEP to KZT at the real exchange rate

5 jep
2,904.29 kzt

1.00000 JEP = 580.85800 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:49
How to convert Jersey pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JEP580.85800 KZT
5 JEP2904.29000 KZT
10 JEP5808.58000 KZT
20 JEP11617.16000 KZT
50 JEP29042.90000 KZT
100 JEP58085.80000 KZT
250 JEP145214.50000 KZT
500 JEP290429.00000 KZT
1000 JEP580858.00000 KZT
2000 JEP1161716.00000 KZT
5000 JEP2904290.00000 KZT
10000 JEP5808580.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jersey pound
1 KZT0.00172 JEP
5 KZT0.00861 JEP
10 KZT0.01722 JEP
20 KZT0.03443 JEP
50 KZT0.08608 JEP
100 KZT0.17216 JEP
250 KZT0.43040 JEP
500 KZT0.86079 JEP
1000 KZT1.72159 JEP
2000 KZT3.44318 JEP
5000 KZT8.60795 JEP
10000 KZT17.21590 JEP