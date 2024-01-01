500 Kazakhstani tenges to Jersey pounds

Convert KZT to JEP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = £0.001595 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JEP
1 KZT to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0017
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00160.0016
Change2.59%-2.78%
View full history

1 KZT to JEP stats

The performance of KZT to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0016. The change for KZT to JEP was 2.59.

The performance of KZT to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0016. The change for KZT to JEP was -2.78.

Track market ratesView KZT to JEP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.7770.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8570.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4630.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0440.0940.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jersey pound
1 KZT0.00160 JEP
5 KZT0.00798 JEP
10 KZT0.01595 JEP
20 KZT0.03190 JEP
50 KZT0.07975 JEP
100 KZT0.15951 JEP
250 KZT0.39877 JEP
500 KZT0.79755 JEP
1000 KZT1.59509 JEP
2000 KZT3.19018 JEP
5000 KZT7.97545 JEP
10000 KZT15.95090 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JEP626.92200 KZT
5 JEP3,134.61000 KZT
10 JEP6,269.22000 KZT
20 JEP12,538.44000 KZT
50 JEP31,346.10000 KZT
100 JEP62,692.20000 KZT
250 JEP156,730.50000 KZT
500 JEP313,461.00000 KZT
1000 JEP626,922.00000 KZT
2000 JEP1,253,844.00000 KZT
5000 JEP3,134,610.00000 KZT
10000 JEP6,269,220.00000 KZT