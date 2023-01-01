10 Jersey pounds to Kenyan shillings

Convert JEP to KES at the real exchange rate

10 jep
1962 kes

1.00000 JEP = 196.15700 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
1 EUR10.861881.0943591.02251.465171.625470.94791518.7326
1 GBP1.1602511.26975105.6111.71.8861.0998221.7351
1 USD0.913750.787557183.17491.338851.485330.8661517.1176
1 INR0.01098630.009468680.012022910.01609680.01785790.01041360.205802

How to convert Jersey pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 JEP196.15700 KES
5 JEP980.78500 KES
10 JEP1961.57000 KES
20 JEP3923.14000 KES
50 JEP9807.85000 KES
100 JEP19615.70000 KES
250 JEP49039.25000 KES
500 JEP98078.50000 KES
1000 JEP196157.00000 KES
2000 JEP392314.00000 KES
5000 JEP980785.00000 KES
10000 JEP1961570.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jersey pound
1 KES0.00510 JEP
5 KES0.02549 JEP
10 KES0.05098 JEP
20 KES0.10196 JEP
50 KES0.25490 JEP
100 KES0.50979 JEP
250 KES1.27449 JEP
500 KES2.54897 JEP
1000 KES5.09795 JEP
2000 KES10.19590 JEP
5000 KES25.48975 JEP
10000 KES50.97950 JEP