500 Jersey pounds to Hong Kong dollars

Convert JEP to HKD at the real exchange rate

500 jep
4,949.57 hkd

1.00000 JEP = 9.89914 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8625451.094591.03281.465261.62570.9479518.7514
1 GBP1.1593611.26895105.5421.698811.884811.0990221.7402
1 USD0.913650.788053183.1731.338751.485330.8661517.1324
1 INR0.0109850.009474870.012023110.0160960.01785830.01041380.205985

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 JEP9.89914 HKD
5 JEP49.49570 HKD
10 JEP98.99140 HKD
20 JEP197.98280 HKD
50 JEP494.95700 HKD
100 JEP989.91400 HKD
250 JEP2474.78500 HKD
500 JEP4949.57000 HKD
1000 JEP9899.14000 HKD
2000 JEP19798.28000 HKD
5000 JEP49495.70000 HKD
10000 JEP98991.40000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Jersey pound
100 HKD10.10190 JEP
200 HKD20.20380 JEP
300 HKD30.30570 JEP
500 HKD50.50950 JEP
1000 HKD101.01900 JEP
2000 HKD202.03800 JEP
2500 HKD252.54750 JEP
3000 HKD303.05700 JEP
4000 HKD404.07600 JEP
5000 HKD505.09500 JEP
10000 HKD1010.19000 JEP
20000 HKD2020.38000 JEP