100 Jersey pounds to Hong Kong dollars

Convert JEP to HKD at the real exchange rate

100 jep
989.92 hkd

1.00000 JEP = 9.89921 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862511.0944591.02981.465091.625740.94803518.7515
1 GBP1.1594111.26895105.5441.698681.884951.0991621.7413
1 USD0.91370.788053183.1741.338651.485440.8662517.1333
1 INR0.01098540.009474750.01202310.01609460.01785950.01041490.205993

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 JEP9.89921 HKD
5 JEP49.49605 HKD
10 JEP98.99210 HKD
20 JEP197.98420 HKD
50 JEP494.96050 HKD
100 JEP989.92100 HKD
250 JEP2474.80250 HKD
500 JEP4949.60500 HKD
1000 JEP9899.21000 HKD
2000 JEP19798.42000 HKD
5000 JEP49496.05000 HKD
10000 JEP98992.10000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Jersey pound
100 HKD10.10180 JEP
200 HKD20.20360 JEP
300 HKD30.30540 JEP
500 HKD50.50900 JEP
1000 HKD101.01800 JEP
2000 HKD202.03600 JEP
2500 HKD252.54500 JEP
3000 HKD303.05400 JEP
4000 HKD404.07200 JEP
5000 HKD505.09000 JEP
10000 HKD1010.18000 JEP
20000 HKD2020.36000 JEP