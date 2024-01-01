500 Guinean francs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GNF to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 gnf
17.72 lkr

GFr1.000 GNF = Sr0.03545 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.4841.4641.6090.95819.241
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8511.7321.9031.13422.76
1 USD0.9320.788183.4231.3651.50.89317.938
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GNF0.03545 LKR
5 GNF0.17724 LKR
10 GNF0.35448 LKR
20 GNF0.70897 LKR
50 GNF1.77242 LKR
100 GNF3.54483 LKR
250 GNF8.86208 LKR
500 GNF17.72415 LKR
1000 GNF35.44830 LKR
2000 GNF70.89660 LKR
5000 GNF177.24150 LKR
10000 GNF354.48300 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 LKR28.21010 GNF
5 LKR141.05050 GNF
10 LKR282.10100 GNF
20 LKR564.20200 GNF
50 LKR1,410.50500 GNF
100 LKR2,821.01000 GNF
250 LKR7,052.52500 GNF
500 LKR14,105.05000 GNF
1000 LKR28,210.10000 GNF
2000 LKR56,420.20000 GNF
5000 LKR141,050.50000 GNF
10000 LKR282,101.00000 GNF