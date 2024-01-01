10 Gambian dalasis to Hong Kong dollars

Convert GMD to HKD at the real exchange rate

10 gmd
1.15 hkd

D1.000 GMD = $0.1147 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6291.4661.6120.95819.238
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9381.7321.9051.13222.739
1 USD0.9310.788183.4461.3641.5010.89217.911
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GMD0.11465 HKD
5 GMD0.57325 HKD
10 GMD1.14650 HKD
20 GMD2.29300 HKD
50 GMD5.73250 HKD
100 GMD11.46500 HKD
250 GMD28.66250 HKD
500 GMD57.32500 HKD
1000 GMD114.65000 HKD
2000 GMD229.30000 HKD
5000 GMD573.25000 HKD
10000 GMD1,146.50000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
100 HKD872.22000 GMD
200 HKD1,744.44000 GMD
300 HKD2,616.66000 GMD
500 HKD4,361.10000 GMD
1000 HKD8,722.20000 GMD
2000 HKD17,444.40000 GMD
2500 HKD21,805.50000 GMD
3000 HKD26,166.60000 GMD
4000 HKD34,888.80000 GMD
5000 HKD43,611.00000 GMD
10000 HKD87,222.00000 GMD
20000 HKD174,444.00000 GMD