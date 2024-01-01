Convert GMD to CZK at the real exchange rate

50 Gambian dalasis to Czech korunas

50 gmd
17.00 czk

D1.000 GMD = Kč0.3399 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6271.4661.6120.95819.252
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9281.7321.9051.13222.753
1 USD0.9310.788183.4241.3641.50.89117.919
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GMD0.33994 CZK
5 GMD1.69971 CZK
10 GMD3.39942 CZK
20 GMD6.79884 CZK
50 GMD16.99710 CZK
100 GMD33.99420 CZK
250 GMD84.98550 CZK
500 GMD169.97100 CZK
1000 GMD339.94200 CZK
2000 GMD679.88400 CZK
5000 GMD1,699.71000 CZK
10000 GMD3,399.42000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Gambian Dalasi
1 CZK2.94168 GMD
5 CZK14.70840 GMD
10 CZK29.41680 GMD
20 CZK58.83360 GMD
50 CZK147.08400 GMD
100 CZK294.16800 GMD
250 CZK735.42000 GMD
500 CZK1,470.84000 GMD
1000 CZK2,941.68000 GMD
2000 CZK5,883.36000 GMD
5000 CZK14,708.40000 GMD
10000 CZK29,416.80000 GMD