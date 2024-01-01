1 Ghanaian cedi to Hong Kong dollars

1 ghs
0.54 hkd

GH¢1.000 GHS = $0.5406 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:01
1 USD11.3660.93218.1010.7881.3531.50383.468
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2550.5770.991.10161.124
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4280.8461.4521.61389.59
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GHS0.54062 HKD
5 GHS2.70312 HKD
10 GHS5.40623 HKD
20 GHS10.81246 HKD
50 GHS27.03115 HKD
100 GHS54.06230 HKD
250 GHS135.15575 HKD
500 GHS270.31150 HKD
1000 GHS540.62300 HKD
2000 GHS1,081.24600 HKD
5000 GHS2,703.11500 HKD
10000 GHS5,406.23000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
100 HKD184.97200 GHS
200 HKD369.94400 GHS
300 HKD554.91600 GHS
500 HKD924.86000 GHS
1000 HKD1,849.72000 GHS
2000 HKD3,699.44000 GHS
2500 HKD4,624.30000 GHS
3000 HKD5,549.16000 GHS
4000 HKD7,398.88000 GHS
5000 HKD9,248.60000 GHS
10000 HKD18,497.20000 GHS
20000 HKD36,994.40000 GHS