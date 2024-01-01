1 thousand Guernsey pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert GGP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
49,727.60 mru

£1.000 GGP = UM49.73 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
How to convert Guernsey pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GGP49.72760 MRU
5 GGP248.63800 MRU
10 GGP497.27600 MRU
20 GGP994.55200 MRU
50 GGP2,486.38000 MRU
100 GGP4,972.76000 MRU
250 GGP12,431.90000 MRU
500 GGP24,863.80000 MRU
1000 GGP49,727.60000 MRU
2000 GGP99,455.20000 MRU
5000 GGP248,638.00000 MRU
10000 GGP497,276.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Guernsey pound
1 MRU0.02011 GGP
5 MRU0.10055 GGP
10 MRU0.20110 GGP
20 MRU0.40219 GGP
50 MRU1.00548 GGP
100 MRU2.01096 GGP
250 MRU5.02740 GGP
500 MRU10.05480 GGP
1000 MRU20.10960 GGP
2000 MRU40.21920 GGP
5000 MRU100.54800 GGP
10000 MRU201.09600 GGP