5,000 gel
31,818.10 lsl

₾1.000 GEL = L6.364 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5961.4661.6120.95919.288
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9121.7331.9051.13322.801
1 USD0.9320.788183.4581.3651.5020.89317.967
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Lesotho Loti
1 GEL6.36362 LSL
5 GEL31.81810 LSL
10 GEL63.63620 LSL
20 GEL127.27240 LSL
50 GEL318.18100 LSL
100 GEL636.36200 LSL
250 GEL1,590.90500 LSL
500 GEL3,181.81000 LSL
1000 GEL6,363.62000 LSL
2000 GEL12,727.24000 LSL
5000 GEL31,818.10000 LSL
10000 GEL63,636.20000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Georgian Lari
1 LSL0.15714 GEL
5 LSL0.78572 GEL
10 LSL1.57143 GEL
20 LSL3.14286 GEL
50 LSL7.85715 GEL
100 LSL15.71430 GEL
250 LSL39.28575 GEL
500 LSL78.57150 GEL
1000 LSL157.14300 GEL
2000 LSL314.28600 GEL
5000 LSL785.71500 GEL
10000 LSL1,571.43000 GEL