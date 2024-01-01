Convert LSL to GEL at the real exchange rate

250 Lesotho lotis to Georgian laris

250 lsl
38.65 gel

L1.000 LSL = ₾0.1546 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07189.4431.4631.6110.95919.405
1 GBP1.18411.269105.9071.7321.9081.13522.977
1 USD0.9330.788183.491.3661.5040.89518.113
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Georgian Lari
1 LSL0.15462 GEL
5 LSL0.77308 GEL
10 LSL1.54615 GEL
20 LSL3.09230 GEL
50 LSL7.73075 GEL
100 LSL15.46150 GEL
250 LSL38.65375 GEL
500 LSL77.30750 GEL
1000 LSL154.61500 GEL
2000 LSL309.23000 GEL
5000 LSL773.07500 GEL
10000 LSL1,546.15000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Lesotho Loti
1 GEL6.46766 LSL
5 GEL32.33830 LSL
10 GEL64.67660 LSL
20 GEL129.35320 LSL
50 GEL323.38300 LSL
100 GEL646.76600 LSL
250 GEL1,616.91500 LSL
500 GEL3,233.83000 LSL
1000 GEL6,467.66000 LSL
2000 GEL12,935.32000 LSL
5000 GEL32,338.30000 LSL
10000 GEL64,676.60000 LSL